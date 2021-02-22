Bodman admits new member

Bodman PLC announced Lindsay M. Cummings, of the Grand Rapids office, was admitted as a member of the firm.

Cummings is a member of Bodman’s High Net Worth Practice Group, where she handles estate planning and estate administration matters including trusts, wills, powers of attorney, guardianships, conservatorships, and trust and probate administration.

Before joining Bodman, she was a senior attorney at a few law firms. She also founded her own law firm, Cummings Legal PLC, in Grand Rapids where she represented clients in estate planning, real estate and general business law matters.

Cummings served as a visiting professor at Western Michigan University Cooley Law School where she taught contracts and, as an adjunct professor, she taught estate planning.

She is a member of the State Bar of Michigan’s Probate and Estate Planning Section, the Grand Rapids Bar Association and the American Bar Association.

Cummings received her Bachelor of Arts from Albion College and her Juris Doctor from Michigan State University College of Law.