Bodman attorney appointed to Michigan Chamber committee

Bodman PLC attorney Wayne D. Roberts was appointed to chair the Michigan Chamber of Commerce’s Tax Policy Committee.

The Michigan Chamber is an organization that represents approximately 5,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Tax Policy Committee includes corporate tax managers, attorneys, CPAs, association executives, consultants and others who help to influence the state’s tax laws.

“2021 will be a critical time for our state government due to concerns about COVID-19, along with reduced incomes and budget uncertainties,” Roberts said. “These concerns create the potential for tax increases, which would place an untimely and heavy burden on businesses and job creators across the state.”

Roberts is the co-chair of Bodman’s Business Tax Group at its Grand Rapids office. He focuses on corporate; business and individual tax planning; and federal, state and local tax controversies.

He has represented closely held and publicly traded companies in transactional tax matters, including mergers, acquisitions, reorganizations and dispositions. Roberts also has represented businesses and individuals in tax disputes with the IRS, the Michigan Department of Treasury, revenue departments in several states and other state and local taxing jurisdictions.

Roberts was a founding member of the task force that created the Michigan Tax Conference.