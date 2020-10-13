Bodman hires new COO

A Detroit-based law firm with an office in Grand Rapids appointed a new chief operating officer.

Bodman PLC welcomed Randolph C. Becker, who will lead strategic projects for the firm.

He has more than 30 years of law firm management experience and has held several executive roles with large national and international law firms.

Prior to joining Bodman, Becker was the executive director with Richards, Kibbe & Orbe LLP in New York.

His previous positions include director of administration with Bingham McCutchen LLP (New York office), regional director with Dorsey & Whitney LLP (New York office), manager of reporting and budgeting with Clifford Chance US LLP (New York office) and chief financial officer with Hall Dickler Kent Goldstein & Wood LLP (New York office), among others.

“After conducting a national search, we concluded that Randy Becker had the experience and skill set that were a perfect fit for us,” said Carrie Leahy, Bodman chair. “We look forward to benefiting from Randy’s diverse background as we position Bodman to continue to provide superior client service while growing and succeeding in the emerging business environment.”

Becker is a member and officer of the Association of Legal Administrators-New York Chapter.

Becker holds a Master of Business Administration in accounting/controllership from St. John’s University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Siena College in Albany, New York.