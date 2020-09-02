Bodman PLC adds tax attorney

Bodman PLC welcomed Wayne D. Roberts to its Grand Rapids office.

Roberts initially started practicing at the firm’s Troy office in March.

“We are thrilled to have Wayne Roberts join our rapidly growing Grand Rapids office,” said Carrie Leahy, Bodman chair. “As a recognized authority on tax law, Wayne is a great addition to our tax practice and a resource for all of our attorneys with clients who face complex tax law issues.”

In addition to being a member of the firm’s tax practice, he is a part of Bodman’s business and high net worth practice groups. He also is the co-chair of its business tax subgroup. Roberts focuses on corporate, business and individual tax planning and federal, state and local tax litigation.

He has represented both closely held and publicly traded companies in transactional tax matters, including mergers, acquisitions, reorganizations and dispositions. Roberts also has represented businesses and individuals in tax disputes with the IRS, and state and local taxing jurisdictions.

Roberts received his Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Science from Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University, respectively. He later earned his Juris Doctor from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.