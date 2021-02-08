Bodman selects aviation practice group co-chair

Bodman PLC appointed Brian E. Kersey of its Grand Rapids office as co-chair of the Aviation Law and Finance Practice Group.

He succeeds Carla S. Machnik of the firm’s Detroit office, who remains an active member of the group. Kersey will co-chair the practice group alongside Bonnie E. Sherr of the Detroit office.

Kersey focuses his practice on national and international aviation law and commercial finance matters. He has aviation experience in purchase and sale transactions, regulatory compliance, risk management, tax planning, Part 91 and Part 135 operations, and management and leasing arrangements for both aircraft and hangar space.

Kersey’s clients range from individuals buying or selling single-engine aircraft to family offices and corporate flight departments buying or selling large cabin jet aircraft with aircraft throughout the United States.

He was the chair and is the current treasurer of the State Bar of Michigan Aviation Law Section Council.