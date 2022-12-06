Butzel expands into Grand Rapids with Silver & Van Essen hires

Detroit-based Butzel is expanding into West Michigan with the addition of a Grand Rapids law office.

The firm said Monday it is hiring three of the four attorneys at Silver & Van Essen P.C. and taking over its lease at 300 Ottawa Ave. NW, in an office building situated between the state and federal courthouses in downtown Grand Rapids.

On Jan. 1, Silver & Van Essen co-founder Lee Silver and attorney Michael Gutierrez will join Butzel as co-managing shareholders of the Grand Rapids office. J. Terrance “Terry” Dillon will join as an attorney.

