Clark Hill appoints member in charge

Clark Hill named James R. Stadler as its new member in charge of its Grand Rapids office.

He was voted member in charge by the firm’s executive committee after Sadler’s colleagues, partners of the firm’s Grand Rapids office, agreed to his ascension.

Stadler replaced Ingrid Jenson, who stepped down after 15 years. She will, however, remain with the firm.

Stadler began his new role June 15. As part of his responsibilities, he is involved with the day-to-day management of the office, including budgeting decisions and colleague satisfaction. He is a liaison to the local business community and is involved in attracting staff to the Grand Rapids office.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the success of and growth of our Grand Rapids office, as we work with our colleagues across the firm to serve our clients in West Michigan and across the country,” Stadler said.

As an attorney, Stadler specializes in labor and employment law. He has represented clients in the public and private sectors. Stadler’s private sector clients include those who are in the manufacturing industry. His public sector clients include community mental health agencies, public school districts and municipalities.

He is a member of the State Bar of Michigan and Grand Rapids Bar Association.

Stadler earned his Juris Doctor degree from Notre Dame Law School and undergraduate degree from Albion College.