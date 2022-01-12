Cooley law school to host civil rights panel discussion

Western Michigan University-Cooley Law School is hosting a virtual discussion panel in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Civil rights attorneys Mark Brewer and Harold Pope will lead the panel discussion on voter suppression and voter protections from 5-6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Brewer is an attorney at Goodman Acker in Southfield. He was the chair and executive chair of the Michigan Democratic Party and focuses his practice on union-side labor, election, campaign finance and nonprofit law.

He has experience in county, legislative and congressional redistricting, presidential primaries/caucuses, recalls, recounts, ballot access, voter protection on Election Day and the protection of the right to vote a straight party ticket. He has dealt with American Civil Liberties Union cases in areas such as free speech, religious liberty, separation of church and state, and civil rights.

Pope is a litigator at Dykema’s Detroit office. He has represented local and national companies in state and federal courts on matters regarding product liability and defense of sex, age and race discrimination claims for corporate employers.

More information is available here.