Daniel Persinger returns to Warner Norcross as senior counsel

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP welcomed back Daniel C. Persinger to serve as a senior counsel at the firm’s Grand Rapids office.

“We are so pleased to welcome Dan back to Warner,” Managing Partner Douglas A. Dozeman said. “With his understanding of the firm, well-established relationships and tremendous experience in-house, Dan is an excellent addition to our Grand Rapids team and will be ready to hit the ground running.”

Persinger will join Warner’s Business Practice Group. He has more than 15 years of experience in private practice and as in-house counsel, specializing in corporate law, securities, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, compliance and contracts.

Persinger first joined Warner in 2004. During his first tenure, he focused his practice on corporate and securities law with emphasis on Exchange Act compliance, securities offerings, and mergers and acquisitions. In addition, he advised both for-profit and not-for-profit enterprises regarding procurement matters.

Prior to returning to Warner, Persinger was serving on the legal team at SpartanNash. He was the vice president, assistant general counsel and assistant secretary, advising the executive leadership team and the board of directors regarding corporate law and governance, fiduciary duties, shareholder activism and governance best practices.

Persinger is a member of the American Bar Association, State Bar of Michigan and Grand Rapids Bar Association. He serves on the board of the St. Cecilia Music Center.

Persinger received his Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School and his undergraduate degree from Harvard University.