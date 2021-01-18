Dickinson Wright welcomes new member

Dickinson Wright PLLC elected Jessica Wood as a new member attorney of the firm’s Grand Rapids office.

Wood is a part of 20 attorneys who were elected across the firm’s multiple locations, but the only member in its Grand Rapids office.

“This year’s class of new members represent a diverse range of practices and offices,” said Michael Hammer, CEO of Dickinson Wright. “Each attorney brings an incredible set of qualities and skills that they have developed over their legal career. I congratulate each and every one of them on this well-deserved honor.”

Wood focuses on municipal law, economic development and municipal finance. She also is a bond counsel and underwriter’s counsel.

She serves as the city attorney, assistant city/township attorney or as special counsel for multiple Michigan municipalities and authorities.

Wood earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan and her Juris Doctor from the University of Oregon.