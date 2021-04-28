Dykema announces new managing member

Dykema appointed Elisa Lintemuth to serve as managing member of its Grand Rapids office, where she has worked for over 10 years.

She will manage the daily operation of the firm.

In addition to her new role, Lintemuth is a member of the firm’s labor and employment practice group, focusing on employment counseling and litigation, commercial litigation and Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) litigation. Lintemuth advises employers regarding their obligations under state and federal employment laws and is experienced in resolving disputes in both state and federal courts.

She drafts employment policies and handbooks and negotiates employment and severance agreements. Lintemuth also counsels employers concerning pre-litigation investigations, strategy, and negotiation and has experience representing employers in labor strikes and defending unfair labor practice proceedings.

She sits on the board of directors for Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, where she also serves as chair of the Great Gardens Party Committee and a member of the Executive Committee.

Lintemuth earned her Juris Doctor from Michigan State University College of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from Denison University.