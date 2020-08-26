Former Perrigo employee pleads guilty to stealing

Laura Arlene Barnett could face up to 10 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to stealing more than 470 items of equipment, parts, and supplies worth approximately $414,000 and sold them on eBay.

The sentencing hearing for the 53-year-old is scheduled for Nov. 30 before Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker.

As part of her plea deal, Barnett agreed to pay restitution of $413,903.38 to repay Perrigo, a pharmaceutical manufacturer, where she worked as a maintenance repair and operations coordinator in its Allegan maintenance department.

Barnett was responsible for ordering and processing parts used in the manufacturing facilities, where, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Michigan, she used her position to gain access to equipment, parts and supplies that the company used to operate packing machinery.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel Mekaru.