Foster Swift adds two associates

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC 1 of 2

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC welcomed Kaitlyn Manley and Ashley Poindexter as associate attorneys to its Grand Rapids office.

The new associates were summer associates at the firm in 2019.

Manley practices municipal and public entity law. Before graduating from the University of Iowa College of Law, she clerked for the Honorable Judge Michael Theile of the 7th Circuit Court in Genesee County. In her role, she recorded and documented court proceedings.

Manley also interned for the U.S. House of Representatives and worked as a pro bono volunteer for the Access to Justice Commission for the Iowa Supreme Court.

Poindexter is a member of the firm’s litigation practice. She clerked for the Honorable Michelle M. Rick of the 29th Judicial Circuit Court in both Clinton and Gratiot counties.

From 2015-17, Poindexter was the business processes coordinator for Altair Engineering, an American multinational information technology company in Troy. She developed new and efficient internal communications processes.

She earned her Juris Doctor from the Michigan State University College of Law.