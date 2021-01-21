Foster Swift elects shareholders

Foster Swift shareholders 1 of 3

Foster Swift Collins & Smith P.C. elected Leslie A. Dickinson, Julie L. Hamlet and Michael C. Zahrt as shareholders of the firm’s Grand Rapids office.

They will continue practicing law.

Dickinson is a member of the firm’s municipal and general litigation practice groups. She advises cities, townships, counties, villages, libraries and local health departments on compliance with state and federal laws. Dickinson also specializes in litigation matters for businesses, health care entities, property owners and insurance companies.

Hamlet is a member of the firm’s health care and employee benefits practice groups. She advises health care providers on regulatory issues, including compliance with the Stark Law, Anti-Kickback Statute, HIPAA, and Medicare and Medicaid regulations. Hamlet also assists businesses with the design and implementation of qualified retirement and welfare benefit plans to ensure compliance with ERISA and relevant IRS requirement.

Zahrt is a member of the firm’s business and tax and trusts and estates practice groups. He specializes in business succession planning, federal tax law, mergers and acquisitions, and estate planning. Many of his clients include family businesses and agri-businesses.