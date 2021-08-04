Foster Swift hires new COO

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC welcomed new chief operating officer Cheryl Coutchie, who will operate out of the firm’s Grand Rapids office.

She succeeds Terry Blakely, who retired after 18 years serving as the COO.

Coutchie is responsible for planning, organizing, directing and controlling the day-to-day operations at the firm.

Before joining Foster Swift, Coutchie served in previous roles such as the director of human resources and director of pricing, and process improvement at the law firm Warner Norcross + Judd LLP.

Coutchie earned her master’s degree in labor and industrial relations from Michigan State University and her undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan.