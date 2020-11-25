Foster Swift provides resource page for trending legal issues

Foster Swift Collins & Smith is helping businesses, organizations and individuals legally prepare for 2021 by looking back at 2020.

The law firm created a “2020 Year in Review” resource webpage that tackles trending legal topics in articles, videos and other resources provided by its attorneys in all of the firm’s practice groups.

Some of the topics include:

Business growth opportunities during COVID-19 through mergers and acquisitions

Current updates to COVID-19 relief, including PPP loan forgiveness

Business succession planning strategies

Best practices for debt collection during a pandemic

The importance of HIPAA compliance

