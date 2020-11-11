Foster Swift receives president’s ‘E’ award for export services

Law firm Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC was one of 39 businesses in the country to receive the 2020 Presidential “E” Award.

The firm was the recipient of the “E” award in the Export Services’ category. That award is given to businesses that have contributed to the expansion of U.S. exports by assisting and facilitating export activities over a four-year period.

“Foster Swift Collins & Smith has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion. The ‘E’ Awards committee was very impressed with the company’s case studies demonstrating measurable export growth achieved by its clients,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in his congratulatory letter to the firm.

“The company’s work with federal, state and local strategic partners to identify low-cost and no-cost services to further its clients’ export growth was also particularly notable. Foster Swift Collins & Smith’s achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs.”

The law firm was one of two Michigan businesses (Redi-Rock International in Charlevoix) to be honored with the award, which was created by executive order from former president John F. Kennedy in 1961.