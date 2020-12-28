Fraser Trebilcock hires legislative consultant

Fraser Consulting, a full-service governmental and legislative affairs firm and a subsidiary of Fraser Trebilcock law firm, welcomed Elvin L. Caldwell Jr. as its new legislative consultant.

In his role, Caldwell will provide advice on local, state and federal government legislation, laws and regulatory changes, among other things. The consulting firm collaborates with more than 40 attorneys and a dozen lobbyists in Michigan.

Before joining Fraser Consulting, Caldwell worked in the education and public relations field. He also spent some time working on political campaigns.

In 2012, he served as a campaign specialist on the committee to retain Judge William Crawford for the 68th District Court in Flint. Caldwell also was a campaign consultant for the committee to elect Tim Johnson in Genesee County.

“We are thrilled to have Elvin join Fraser Consulting,” said Scott Everett, director of legislative affairs. “He brings knowledge and experience that will be a great contribution to our ongoing efforts for our clients.”