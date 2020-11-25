Grand Rapids’ 61st District Court limits courthouse activities

Under the direction of the State Court Administrative Office, Grand Rapids’ 61st District Court entered Phase I Reopen Plan in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

All courthouse activities are closed to the public until Dec. 31 except:

Criminal matters involving incarcerated defendants, including trials and sentencings.

Video arraignments

Walk-in arraignments for felonies

Preliminary examinations

Specialty Courts sanction-only cases

Other emergency proceedings as necessary

Those who cannot connect remotely

Walk-in hearings will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, and Thursday mornings. Staff and the public are required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing requirements.

If guests refuse, they’ll be asked to leave the court facility. If litigants are asked to leave the facility, they must be offered an opportunity to conduct court business virtually, attend court proceedings virtually, file documents in an alternative manner or confer with court administration to determine alternate arrangements for accessing the court.

Individuals who are not a defendant, plaintiff, witness, victim or attorney should refrain from attending the proceedings.

All civil and criminal proceedings will be conducted virtually. Wedding ceremonies will not be performed during this period, and off-site visits with probationers and clients will not resume.

All new cases regarding landlord-tenant, general civil and small claims will only be accepted in the mail or they may be deposited in the civil drop box located outside the entrance to Suite 1400, which is located by hearing room 1A toward the back of the first floor of the courthouse, 180 Ottawa Ave. NW.

Court payments can be made online at grcourt.org or by calling 1 (855) 292-8925. Payments can also be mailed to the District Court Clerk’s Office.

Access to court records can be made utilizing the record search function at grcourt.org. Court window services will be closed except for payment and collections and check-in for felony arraignments.