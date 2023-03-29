Grand Rapids attorney joins statewide litigation organization to help boost industry talent

A Grand Rapids attorney specializing in employment and business disputes will use a newly appointed position with the Michigan Defense Trial Counsel to help build civil litigation skills among practicing attorneys.

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Associate Jarrod Trombley was recently appointed as a new Grand Rapids regional co-chairperson of the Michigan Defense Trial Counsel (MDTC).

Operating with regional chairs throughout the state, the MDTC is an association of Michigan attorneys dedicated to representing individuals and corporations in civil litigation. The organization contributes amicus briefs by invitation of the Michigan Supreme Court and provides member resources such as seminars and a quarterly publication.

MDTC also serves as an opportunity for litigators to network and share ideas — something Trombley said is a crucial way for attorneys to learn from each other.

“Broadly speaking, the Michigan Defense Trial Counsel is about promoting better defense litigators,” Trombley told the Business Journal. “We share a lot of information internally. We share advice, we share ideas, we share contacts (and) we also have a lot of internal articles that we can use to teach and coach one another. Basically, it’s about making us better attorneys, which should be the goal of every attorney.”

Trombley joined Warner Norcross + Judd as an associate in 2019 and has since focused his practice on litigation, including employment disputes, business disputes and other areas of general commercial litigation.

Now, working with MDTC Grand Rapids co-chair Richard Szymanski from McDonald Pierangeli Macfarlane PLLC, Trombley said his role as regional co-chair will involve recruitment efforts and introducing attorneys to the organization. He plans to host an annual event in Grand Rapids for current members to connect and to give new members a chance to join the organization.

“Not as many people know about the Michigan Defense Trial Counsel as I feel should after getting involved in the organization and reviewing the resources that are there,” Trombley said.

MDTC also has regional chairs in Kalamazoo, Lansing, Southeast Michigan, Traverse City, Petoskey and Marquette. Trombley said the board wanted to boost MDTC’s representation in Grand Rapids by adding another chair, and he said he hopes to leverage the organization’s resources to benefit other attorneys in Grand Rapids.

“Grand Rapids is an amazing bar. It’s one of the most collegial, hardworking and nicest groups of people you’ll ever meet — not to mention brilliant,” Trombley said. “But we can only be made better by being introduced to this organization. … The more brain power you have tackling a certain issue or the more contacts you have, the more likely you’re going to get the information you need. And (MDTC members) have been great at allowing that to happen.”