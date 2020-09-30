Grand Rapids attorney named State Bar of Michigan president

Rob Buchanan, co-founder and managing member of Grand Rapids-based Buchanan & Buchanan PLC, recently was sworn in as the 86th president of the State Bar of Michigan.

Prior to being sworn in, he served over a decade on many committees and groups as a member of the State Bar of Michigan. He has served on the SBM board of commissioners and as treasurer, secretary, vice president and president-elect.

Additionally, he has served in various roles with the Michigan State Bar Foundation, Federal Bar Association, Grand Rapids Bar Association, Michigan Association for Justice and International Society of Primerus Law Firms.

At his firm, Buchanan focuses his practice on plaintiff medical malpractice, auto and truck accidents, and commercial litigations.

Buchanan received his bachelor’s degree from Kalamazoo College and earned his law degree from Wayne State University Law School.