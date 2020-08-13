Grand Rapids attorney receives state recognition

Thomas G. Sinas, partner and trial lawyer at Sinas Dramis Law Firm, was the youngest attorney in Michigan and the only one in West Michigan named as one of Michigan’s Top 10 Personal Injury Plaintiff Lawyer for 2020 by Leading Lawyers.

He was selected based on peer surveys and analysis by the Leading Lawyers Advisory Board.

“Being recognized as a Top 10 Personal Injury Plaintiff Lawyer is a tremendous achievement in a lawyer’s career,” said Jim Graves, senior partner of Sinas Dramis Law Firm. “To be so honored at Tom’s stage of his career is even more remarkable. Tom has truly earned the deserved respect and admiration of his peers. His skills as an advocate and professionalism are befitting of this high honor.”

Sinas manages the firm’s Grand Rapids office, focusing on personal injury and wrongful death litigation, auto negligence and Michigan auto no-fault law. Some of his cases involve car accidents, bicycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, motorcycle accidents, semitruck accidents, spinal cord injuries and other personal injuries.

He currently serves on the board of commissioners for the State Bar of Michigan and the board of directors for the Brain Injury Association of Michigan.

He also is the associate general counsel for the Coalition Protecting Auto No-Fault and a member of the Michigan Association for Justice.

Sinas received his Juris Doctor from the University of Minnesota Law School.