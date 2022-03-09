City of Grand Rapids to host expungement fair

Some Grand Rapids residents might be able to get their criminal records expunged next month.

The city’s Office of Oversight and Public Accountability (OPA) will host a Clean State GR Expungement Fair from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Center for Community Transformation, at 1530 Madison Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

The fair will assist individuals who have a criminal record to file for possible expungement with the state. The expungement fair also will provide resume reviews and information about community resources.

Agencies representing veteran services, voting rights, food pantries, substance abuse treatment, housing and shelter will partner with the city for the event.

“I am excited to work in partnership with the community to help ensure that Grand Rapidians have access to obtaining a clean slate,” said OPA Director Brandon Davis. “This expungement program is one of the restorative justice efforts that OPA is implementing to advance equity and justice in our criminal justice and public safety systems. This will make a positive impact on the lives of members of our community, and that is what this work is all about.”

Michigan’s Clean Slate law makes first-time intoxicated driving offenders — if no one was injured — eligible to petition for expungement five years after their probation ends. The new law also makes all misdemeanors for marijuana possession and usage eligible for expungement.

The Clean Slate law allows up to three felonies to be set aside in a lifetime and places a no-lifetime limit on misdemeanors. It reduces the waiting period to three years for misdemeanors and permits applications for multiple felonies after seven years.

“Criminal records can impact every part of a person’s life,” said Christin Johnson, lead oversight specialist at OPA. “The record can negatively impact career advancement, fair housing and insurance rates (and) access to student loans. That weight of carrying any type of criminal background around 10, 15 or even 20 years after you’ve served your sentence can be just as or more burdensome.”

A person is eligible for record clearance in Michigan even if they have unpaid court-assigned fines and fees. Life offenses and felony criminal sexual conduct convictions are not eligible under the Clean Slate law. The new law expanded eligibility to include most drug, property and traffic offenses.

More information is available here.