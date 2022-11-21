Grant fuels work on law school’s Innocence Project

Students at a Michigan law school will continue to assist the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office to review cases that may result in the exoneration of individuals who were wrongfully convicted, courtesy of a federal grant.

The prosecutor’s office and the Western Michigan University (WMU) Cooley Law School Innocence Project were recipients of a $550,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The grant will be used to cover the costs of reviewing cases, finding evidence, DNA testing and funding staff personnel at the prosecutor’s office and Cooley Law School Innocence Project.

WMU-Cooley Innocence Project is the only post-conviction DNA innocence organization in Michigan. It currently has more than 200 Wayne County cases under review.

Tracey Brame, associate dean of experiential and practice preparation and director of the WMU Cooley Innocence Project, said they have a staff attorney who works with the Wayne County Conviction Integrity Unit to “investigate claims of innocence, to determine whether there is clear and convincing new evidence that the convicted defendant was not the person who committed the conviction offense.”

Students who are a part of the WMU Cooley Innocence Project also help the staff attorney to find new evidence, specifically in post-conviction DNA and forensic cases.

“They index material in the cases and look through all the lab reports,” Brame said. “They help us chronicle the evidence in the case and tell us if anything has been tested already and what those results were. They help us figure out if there is evidence to test in the case, because just because there is evidence it doesn’t mean it is going to be helpful, so we work with them to walk through whether ‘if testing this bloody knife will be helpful? Maybe or maybe not.’ They get to analyze the cases and meet the inmates they are working with.”

One of the students who is currently a part of WMU Cooley Innocence Project is Mark Attucks. He previously worked at the Department of Justice as senior deputy director of operations, overseeing 29 departments including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Attucks is currently in his third year at Cooley Law School and is in his first semester with the school’s Innocence Project, which requires at least two semesters.

“We’re assigned an applicant and we go through trial scripts, forensic facts, lab reports, medical reports,” he said. “We then make recommendations on whether the applicant can be a client. It is a rewarding and an enriching experience because I am an advocate for fairness, justice and rightness.”

Some of the cases WMU Cooley Innocence Project has reviewed involve rape, murder and arson convictions. The organization has screened over 6,000 cases and Brame said they have been receiving an increase in cases.

“Since we have been working with the Conviction Integrity Unit, the pace of exoneration has picked up, so lately the students have gotten to actually watch someone walk out of prison,” Brame said.

WMU Cooley Innocence Project is responsible for the exoneration of Kenneth Wyniemko (2003), Nathaniel Hatchett (2008), Donya Davis (2014); LeDura Watkins (2017), Kenneth Nixon (2021), Gilbert Poole (2021), Corey Quentin McCall (2021) and George DeJesus (2022).

The program also helped to exonerate Lacino Hamilton (2020), Ramon Ward (2020) and Terance Calhoun (2022).

