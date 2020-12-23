Gruel Mills promotes two attorneys to partner

Grand Rapids-based Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC named Thomas Worsfold and Laura Danielson partners of the firm, joining five other partners.

As partners, Worsfold and Danielson will continue working with clients, but they will focus on the business development at the firm.

The firm currently has nine attorneys, including Worsfold and Danielson, and 12 staff members. Both new partners’ focus is on personal injury litigation.

Worsfold has been a practicing attorney since 2013 and he has been with Gruel Mills since 2015. He specializes in personal injury litigation involving automobile no-fault law, real estate law and appeals.

Worsfold is a graduate of Marquette University School of Law and Michigan State University.

Danielson has also been practicing law for seven years and has been with Gruel Mills since 2016. She specializes in legal research and writing with a focus on personal injury automobile no-fault law, federal civil rights and appeals.

Danielson received her Juris Doctor from Michigan State University College of Law and her Bachelor of Science from Central Michigan University.