Kent County Probate Court returning to Phase 1

Kent County Probate Court will return to Phase 1 of the State Court Administrative Office’s COVID-19 Guidelines on Monday.

The change is prompted by the increase in new COVID-19 cases in Kent County. According to the court, the county’s daily positivity rate has averaged 16%.

The probate court will continue to conduct all hearings virtually via Zoom.

For more information about the court’s virtual courtroom and the court’s COVID-19 procedures, visit the probate court’s website or call (616) 632-5440 or email probatecourt@kentcountymi.gov for any questions.