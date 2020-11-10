Kent County Probate Court temporarily stops in-person hearings

The Kent County Probate Court prohibited in-person hearings due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the county.

Instead of in-person hearings, including previously scheduled hearings, proceedings are being conducted virtually via Zoom. Litigants will continue to receive Notices of Hearing with instructions for connecting to the court’s virtual courtroom.

For more information, visit the probate court’s website. Questions also can be directed to the probate court’s email address probatecourt@kentcountymi.gov or call (616) 632-5440.