Kent County Probate Court unveils e-filing program

The Kent County Probate Court is providing individuals with a new method of e-filing adult conservatorship cases.

The court introduced TurboCourt, which assists filers with completing and filing court forms online such as:

Documents to initiate a conservatorship for an adult

Petitions to modify or terminate a conservatorship for an adult

Petitions regarding the sale of real estate

Petitions to transfer or use funds

Inventories

Annual accounts

Other petitions and filings

Individuals can access TurboCourt on the probate court’s website, and questions about TurboCourt can be directed to (616) 632-5440 or probatecourt@kentcountymi.gov.