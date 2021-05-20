Kent County Probate Court unveils e-filing program

The Kent County Probate Court is providing individuals with a new method of e-filing adult conservatorship cases.

The court introduced TurboCourt, which assists filers with completing and filing court forms online such as:

  • Documents to initiate a conservatorship for an adult
  • Petitions to modify or terminate a conservatorship for an adult
  • Petitions regarding the sale of real estate
  • Petitions to transfer or use funds
  • Inventories
  • Annual accounts
  • Other petitions and filings

Individuals can access TurboCourt on the probate court’s website, and questions about TurboCourt can be directed to (616) 632-5440 or probatecourt@kentcountymi.gov.

