Kent County Probate Court unveils e-filing program

The Kent County Probate Court is providing individuals with a new method of e-filing adult conservatorship cases.
The court introduced TurboCourt, which assists filers with completing and filing court forms online such as:
- Documents to initiate a conservatorship for an adult
- Petitions to modify or terminate a conservatorship for an adult
- Petitions regarding the sale of real estate
- Petitions to transfer or use funds
- Inventories
- Annual accounts
- Other petitions and filings
Individuals can access TurboCourt on the probate court’s website, and questions about TurboCourt can be directed to (616) 632-5440 or probatecourt@kentcountymi.gov.
