Law firm partners join management committee

Warner Norcross + Judd elected two West Michigan partners to its management committee.

Michael Azzi and Joscelyn Boucher were added to the committee. They both will serve a three-year term on the 10-member committee, which oversees the firm’s strategic vision and day-to-day operations.

Azzi is a partner at Warner’s Grand Rapids office. He specializes in commercial litigation with a focus on intellectual property, bankruptcy, supply chain litigation, data analytics and eDiscovery, and creditor rights litigation.

He is a member of the board of directors for Artists Creating Together, a nonprofit organization that helps individuals with disabilities learn and grow through the arts.

Boucher is an executive partner at the firm’s Kalamazoo’s office. She practices corporate and securities law, with an emphasis on representing companies in all stages of development.

She chairs Warner’s funds and investments services practice group, which represents private investment funds, investors, broker-dealers and investment advisers.