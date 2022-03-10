Law firm welcomes first CEO

Miller Johnson hired its first CEO, also becoming the first law firm in West Michigan to have one.

The firm named Rich Sorota CEO, effective March 21. He will be responsible for the growth of the firm; serving its clients; focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts; and giving back to the community.

“This is a significant milestone for our organization and speaks to the significant growth we have experienced over the past several years,” said David Buday, managing member, Miller Johnson. “Rich’s talents, experience and values make him the perfect person to help lead Miller Johnson. We believe he can help us continue to build on our momentum; attract and retain outstanding, diverse talent; and continue to deepen our relationships with our clients.”

Sorota has over 25 years of executive experience. He served as president and CEO of Perrigo from 2015-20. During that time, the organization acquired global oral care company Ranir. Sorota also served as president of Consumer Self-Care Americas at Grand Rapids-based Perrigo Company.

Sorota is a board member for Junior Achievement of Michigan Great Lakes and Broadway Grand Rapids.

“Rich is a collaborative, curious, growth-oriented leader with a track record of exceeding customer expectations and outperforming the competition,” Buday said. “His skills in building talent, coaching and mentoring, as well as leading high-performing, cross-functional teams, is a meaningful asset to bring to our firm. Rich exemplifies exactly who Miller Johnson needs in a leader, and I am excited to see him take on the CEO role.”

Sorota earned his Master of Business Administration degree from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from the University of Vermont.