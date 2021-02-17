Local attorneys named to Lawyers of Color’s Hot List

Warner Norcross + Judd’s Ojone E. Ameadaji and Barnes & Thornburg‘s Erika Weiss were named to the 2020 Hot List by Lawyers of Color, a nonprofit organization that promotes diversity in the legal profession and advances democracy and equality in marginalized communities.

The attorneys were nominated by mentors, peers and colleagues and selected by Lawyers of Color’s selection committee based on noteworthy accomplishments, especially in diversity pipeline initiatives. The list featured 100 attorneys who all are under the age of 40.

Ameadaji is an associate attorney at Warner Norcross’ Grand Rapids office. She is a member of the firm’s Trusts and Estates Practice Group. The Nigerian native specializes in estate and succession planning for individuals, families and businesses.

Ameadaji earned her bachelor’s degree from Calvin University and her Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa College of Law.

Weiss is an associate attorney at Barnes & Thornburg’s Grand Rapids office. She specializes in construction, corporate, insurance recovery and counseling matters. Weiss, who is a descendant of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, is the founder of Barnes’ Native American law and policy group. It focuses on providing organizational and strategic guidance and legal services to tribal businesses.

She received her J.D. from Thomas M. Cooley Law School and her Bachelor of Arts from Grand Valley State University.