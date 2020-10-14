Longtime Warner attorney dies at 55

Warner Norcross + Judd announced Kevin G. Dougherty died on Oct. 3 after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 55.

Dougherty was a practicing attorney at the firm for the entire 30 years of his legal career. The Indiana native specialized in corporate defense and tort cases.

He led Warner’s pro bono program for decades to ensure the firm’s attorneys gave back to those who needed legal representation in Michigan. Dougherty also served as an associate general counsel for the firm.

“Kevin always had your back,” a Warner partner said. “He would step in with his quiet and calm demeanor and bring clarity and insight to a thorny problem, whether it was a conflict issue, a strategic approach to litigation or a good old-fashioned courtroom battle, which he seemed to relish.”

He was a founding member and participant in a golf weekend with firm members each fall, joining in the 20th-anniversary celebration of the gathering of colleagues in 2019.

Dougherty was a graduate of Franklin College, earning his Juris Doctor from Indiana University Maurer School of Law.

“Kevin was unflappable, whether walking into a courtroom to defend a wrongful death case or standing over a tough shot to win a golf match,” according to Warner Norcross + Judd’s website. “He was a fierce advocate for his clients, who appreciated his keen legal strategy, his convincing arguments in the courtroom and his calmness under pressure. Kevin represented some of the firm’s largest clients, as well as our smallest, providing all with exceptional representation and excellent legal and business counsel.”

Dougherty leaves behind his wife Missi and three children: Claire, Maddy and Sean.