Michigan CASA CEO named to Governor’s Task Force

A West Michigan leader in child welfare will help shape Michigan policy regarding child abuse and neglect.

Patty Sabin, president and CEO of Michigan Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), has been appointed to the Governor’s Task Force, a multidisciplinary task force charged with improving the state’s handling of child abuse and neglect cases.

Sabin was appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Oct. 27 to an open member position on the task force. She is filling one of 18 member seats for a three-year term, which expires Dec. 31, 2024.

As a member of the Governor’s Task Force, Sabin will represent court appointed special advocates, volunteers charged with assisting and advocating for children as they navigate family court proceedings.

The task force is charged with the review and evaluation of state investigative, administrative, and civil and criminal judicial handling of cases of child abuse and neglect, and the making of policy and training recommendations. All members of the force are professionals with knowledge and experience relating to the criminal justice system, issues around child physical abuse, child neglect, child sexual abuse and exploitation, and child maltreatment related fatalities. The task force makes policy and training recommendations in each of the categories described.

“It is an honor to serve the governor and the state of Michigan, as well as Michigan CASA, in this capacity,” Sabin said. “The child welfare system in this state is fraught with challenges. To work side by side with the state’s finest in finding solutions will be a privilege.”

Sabin has an extensive history in child welfare. She has been the president and CEO of Michigan CASA, headquartered in Grand Rapids, since July 2015, prior to which she was named executive director of CASA of Kent County in 2007.

In 2002, Sabin was sworn in as a CASA volunteer in Kent County. She took on five cases and shepherded 13 abused and neglected children through the time they were wards of the court, sparking her passion for the CASA cause.

In addition to her work with CASA, Sabin has also worked as a family monitor at the YMCA of West Michigan.

Sabin has a bachelor’s degree in nonprofit public administration from Grand Valley State University.