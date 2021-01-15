Mika Meyers names committee members

Mika Meyers management committee 1 of 3

Mika Meyers elected attorneys Benjamin A. Zainea, Scott E. Dwyer and Joshua D. Beard to its management committee for 2021.

They will be responsible for the administrative office affairs.

Zainea will be the chair of the committee. He has been an attorney at Mika Meyers for more than 21 years, specializing in business transactions, mergers and acquisitions, business formation, general business and real estate law, estate planning, wills and trusts, banking law, securities and finance, franchise law, tax law, and sports and entertainment law.

Dwyer has been a practicing attorney at Mika Meyers for more than 34 years. He focuses on labor and employment law, colleges and universities law, business litigation, shareholder disputes, noncompete agreements, unfair competition and trade secret litigation, and employee misconduct investigations, including fraud and fraud litigation.

Beard has been with Mika Meyers for more than 11 years. He practices energy law, business transactions and business litigation. In the oil and gas industry, he aids majors and independents on a variety of transactional and litigation matters, ranging from exploration and subsurface storage to condemnation and environmental compliance and remediation.