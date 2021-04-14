Miller Johnson adds new member to intellectual property practice group

Miller Johnson recently welcomed Brandon Griffith as a member of the firm’s Grand Rapids office.

He joined Miller Johnson’s intellectual property practice group, which focuses on trademarks, patents, copyrights, noncompete and confidentiality agreements, licensing and litigation.

Griffith has been an attorney for 11 years and has experience in preparing and prosecuting domestic and foreign patent applications; advising clients in the transactional context of developing, using and owning technology; and intellectual property in their relationships with third parties.

He has handled cases involving mechanical and electromechanical technologies, including medical devices, automotive components and control systems, industrial equipment, consumer electronics and athletic equipment.

Before joining Miller Johnson, Griffith was practicing at a Detroit-based law firm where he represented companies with business and intellectual property strategy.

“We are excited to have Brandon join us and lead our intellectual property practice group,” said Bob Wolford, managing member of Miller Johnson. “Our clients will benefit from Brandon’s broad experience with managing intellectual property. He brings outstanding depth of service to our transactional team and is a perfect example of the type of world-class talent that we would attract by entering the southeast Michigan market. On top of that, Brandon is a great fit culturally, and we expect that he will lead significant growth of our IP practice.”

Prior to becoming an attorney, Griffith has held numerous engineering and supply management roles with a tier-one automotive supplier.

Griffith received his Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame.