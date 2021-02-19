Miller Johnson elects managing member

Grand Rapids-based law firm Miller Johnson announced David M. Buday was elected as managing member.

He joined Robert D. Wolford, who will both lead the 100-attorney full-service firm. Buday succeeded Craig H. Lubben, who served three years in the position. He has returned to his Kalamazoo-based litigation practice.

Buday will serve a three-year term, and he will be responsible for the business functions of the firm, including chairing the Management Committee and overseeing the long-term professional and operational interests of the firm’s offices in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Detroit.

“It is an honor to continue the tradition and mission of providing exceptional legal services to our clients and communities,” he said. “I am thrilled about the opportunities our firm has in front of us thanks to the outstanding efforts of our staff and attorneys. Together, we are leading the way in challenging times, which is exactly what Miller Johnson has done for the better part of the last 60 years.”

Buday has been a practicing attorney since 1989, specializing in employment and labor law in a variety of industries including health care, automotive, manufacturing and construction. Buday also is the chair of the firm’s Employment – Health Care Practice Group.

He is a member of the American Bar Association, State Bar of Michigan, Kalamazoo County Bar Association and the Michigan Hospital Association.

Wolford will continue to manage the client and community-facing functions of the firm, including leading client service strategies and marketplace development.