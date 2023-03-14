Miller Johnson elects two new members in West Michigan

1 of 3

Miller Johnson elected three attorneys, including two in West Michigan, as members of the firm.

The Michigan-based law firm — which has offices in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Detroit — recently elected James Buster, Jason Colvin and Benton Schallip to the status of member, which is equivalent to partner status at many law firms.

“We are thrilled to welcome James, Jason and Ben to our firm’s membership at a time when client representation in litigation and business matters are crucial,” David Buday, managing member of Miller Johnson, said in a statement. “All three of these attorneys embody the character and excellent skills our firm is known for. We are extremely happy for them,and for the firm’s clients they work with.”

Buster is based at Miller Johnson’s Grand Rapids office and has practiced law since 2016. He focuses his work on Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) litigation on the defense side, as well as commercial and real estate litigation.

As part of Miller Johnson’s family law group, Colvin is based in Kalamazoo and provides counsel on various family law matters such as divorce and child custody. He gained experience handling litigation cases, including criminal law and business law, prior to joining Miller Johnson in 2019.

Outside of West Michigan, Schallip is based in Cincinnati and represents clients in matters involving corporate finance, M&A and commercial transactions while maintaining an active general corporate practice advising closely held and publicly traded companies in their day-to-day legal needs.