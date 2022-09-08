Miller Johnson launches new subsidiary

Michigan-based law firm Miller Johnson recently launched Michigan Growth Advisors.

Founded by Joe Agostinelli, Michigan Growth Advisors’ purpose is to help its clients understand the public incentives that can bridge the gap between a project’s cost and financial viability and is available to all Miller Johnson clients.

Michigan Growth Advisors identifies, structures and secures the public incentives available to meet specific client needs through the following:

Economic development incentives

Helping clients obtain discretionary financial or nonfinancial support from federal, state, and municipal incentives; tax increment financing and abatements; refundable credits; capital investment; and public-private partnerships

Commercial real estate structuring

Providing assistance through incentive programs and resources to businesses starting, relocating or expanding commercial or industrial real estate operations, financial proformas, incentive structuring and negotiation, brownfield redevelopment, and impact and permit fee waivers

Corporate site selection

Targeting locations that best meet clients’ project requirements and applicable incentive programs, labor market analysis, community partnerships, workforce training credits and grants, and utility reductions

“In commercial and industrial real estate, construction costs continue to escalate as a result of global supply chain challenges and rising interest rates,” Agostinelli said. “When you include ongoing labor shortages on top of that, the economics of deal making is more difficult, resulting in the need for incentives to fill growing project cost gaps. Understanding what incentive programs apply and securing the most comprehensive benefits available can dramatically affect the success of a project.”

Before his role with Michigan Growth Advisors, Agostinelli worked with the Michigan legislature helping craft economic development policy, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and other regional economic development organizations, and private real estate developers. He also owned his own consulting business, helping individuals and communities tackle various economic development-related challenges.

Miller Johnson is a full-service firm providing legal counsel to businesses and individuals in corporate, employment and labor, litigation, employee benefits and private client representation from its offices in Detroit, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. Since 1959, Miller Johnson has been Michigan-based and has served clients worldwide.