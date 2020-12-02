Nonprofit immigration law firm hires executive director

Lighthouse Immigrant Advocates hired Eva S. Alexander as its new executive director.

Alexander took over the reins from Yah-Hanna Jenkins Leys, who served as interim executive for almost a year. Alexander is tasked with leading the nonprofit law office and advocacy center, which is focused on providing legal services, advocacy and education to the West Michigan community.

“Eva’s leadership of Lighthouse promises to continue the good work we’re doing and also broaden our impact in West Michigan,” said Sarah Yore-Van Oosterhout, Lighthouse’s founder and managing attorney. “She brings outstanding development, operational and management skills to Lighthouse, which will be critical as we seek to expand our capacity to serve the immigration legal services needs of our community.

“Yah-Hanna brilliantly served as our interim executive director this last year, strengthening the foundation of Lighthouse through her fundraising initiatives, board development, and development of internal policies and procedures. I am excited to partner with Yah-Hanna in her new role at the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area, as well as her roles with Women of Color Give and the Lakeshore Coalition for Racial Justice.”

Alexander previously worked at YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids, the American Red Cross of West Michigan and she has held numerous management positions in the hospitality industry. She describes her leadership style as one focused on equity, valuing individual contributions and serving as a resource to others.

“As a Latina leader, I aim to use my voice to advocate for others,” Alexander said. “I believe that all people are worthy of care, compassion and dignity. My partnership and exciting new role with LIA will allow me to continue this work and make a significant impact on families here in West Michigan.”