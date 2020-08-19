Rhoades McKee announces leader of Employment Law Practice Team

Rhoades McKee named Catherine Brainerd the chair of its Employment Law Practice Team.

She is responsible for guiding practice development growth and overseeing the delivery of employment legal services to businesses and nonprofit organizations.

She also chairs the firm’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee and Human Resource Committee. Brainerd is a board member of the Women Lawyers Association of Michigan, Western Region, and a member of the Employment, Probate, Real Estate and Litigation Sections of the Grand Rapids Bar and State Bar associations.

As an attorney, Brainerd specializes in human resource and employment law and probate litigation. She assists her clients, which include individuals, business owners, nonprofit entities and insurance companies, build employee relations and guide them through state and federal regulations.

Brained prepares and reviews different types of employment and real estate transactional documents, such as handbooks, policies and procedures, contracts, purchase agreements and leases for her clients.

She earned her undergraduate degree from Central Michigan University and her law degree from Wayne State University Law School.