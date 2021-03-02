Rhoades McKee elects two shareholders

Rhoades McKee 1 of 2

Rhoades McKee attorneys Jackie Gordon and Patrick Sweeney were elected as shareholders of the firm.

They are among 44 shareholders in the firm’s three offices that are located in Grand Rapids, Hastings and Holland, which has a total of 47 practicing attorneys.

Gordon focuses on employment litigation, professional liability litigation, probate litigation and the H-2A nonimmigrant visa program. She specializes in issues relating to agricultural labor shortages, defending against malpractice claims, and obtaining conservatorships and guardianships for clients in need.

Gordon serves as a board member for the University of Michigan Alumni Club of Grand Rapids and the Women Lawyers Association of Michigan and also is a member of the Grand Rapids Bar Association and the State Bar of Michigan.

Sweeney concentrates on matters involving commercial litigation, real estate and zoning disputes, construction disputes and appellate law.

He represents individuals and businesses in a wide range of actions, including contractual disputes, fiduciary obligations and disputes between owners of closely held businesses, products liability, commercial landlord/tenant matters and construction lien foreclosures.

Sweeney is a board member for the Lakeshore Regional Entity Substance Abuse Oversight Policy and the March of Dimes West Michigan Signature Chef Auction and is a member of the Grand Rapids Bar Association, the State Bar of Michigan, and the Trial & Insurance Practice Section of the American Bar Association’s Tort.