Rhoades McKee names chair of medical malpractice group

Rhoades McKee named J.R. Poll the chair of its Medical Malpractice Legal Team.

He is responsible for guiding the practice development growth and overseeing the delivery of legal services for physicians, nurses and physician assistants in complex medical malpractice actions.

Poll is an appellate attorney who has represented health care physicians and professionals in both appellate and trial courts.

At the trial court level, he represents health care providers who are facing medical malpractice claims. In appellate court, Poll represents clients who are seeking to challenge or defend a lower court order on appeal.

He is a member of the Grand Rapids Bar Association, the State Bar of Michigan and the Michigan Defense Trial Counsel.

Poll is a graduate of Grand Valley State University and the Michigan State University College of Law.