Smith Haughey welcomes associate attorney

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge welcomed Natalie H. Winquist as an associate attorney to its firm.

Focusing on medical malpractice defense litigation, Winquist has represented hospitals, physicians, nurses and other health care providers.

Prior to joining Smith Haughey, she was an attorney adviser with the Illinois Pollution Control Board. Winiquist has gained experience in adjudicating matters involving alleged violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and helped to develop and implement environmental control standards for the state.

She earned her Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School.