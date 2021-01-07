Smith Haughey elects five shareholders

Smith Haughey shareholders 1 of 5

Law firm Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge elected Michael E. Doversberger, Krista A. Jackson, Ashley C. Quackenbush, Rachael M. Roseman and Ryne J. Takacs as new shareholders with each representing a variety of practice areas.

“The firm is very excited to welcome these attorneys as shareholders,” Smith Haughey CEO Matt Wikander said. “These five have made exceptional contributions to not only their practice areas and groups but to the firm as a whole.”

Doversberger, who is based at the firm’s Holland office, focuses on business, real estate, intellectual property, franchise and employment law. He has experience in the litigation of commercial disputes, contracts and employment claims.

Doversberger has represented individuals and publicly traded corporations, drafted and negotiated different types of agreements. He also has acted as counsel to employers on human resource needs and strategies.

He graduated from the University of Notre Dame, where he earned his bachelor’s degree before earning his Juris Doctor from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

Jackson is a member of the firm’s litigation practice group at its Grand Rapids office. She has represented clients in environmental, construction, employment, agribusiness and commercial litigations.

She received her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law after graduating from what was then Calvin College.

Quackenbush focuses on medical malpractice defense litigation at the firm’s Grand Rapids office. She also is an experienced medical malpractice defense attorney, representing hospitals, nurses and other health care providers.

Quackenbush earned her J.D. from Wayne State University Law School and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan.

Roseman is a litigator at Smith Haughey’s Grand Rapids office who has represented clients in commercial, professional liability and probate matters, including guardianships, conservatorships, and probate and trust litigation.

She currently is a member of the executive leadership team for the March of Dimes Signature Chef’s Auction. Roseman also is a contributor to the ICLE publication “Michigan Probate Litigation: A Guide to Contested Matters and Michigan Causes of Action Formbook.”

She has a Bachelor of Science from Grand Valley State University. She later earned her J.D. from Michigan State University College of Law.

Takacs practices medical malpractice defense and long-term care/nursing home defense at the firm’s Grand Rapids office.

He has represented clients such as physicians, hospitals, nurses, nursing home facilities, long-term care facilities, adult foster homes, chiropractors and other health care professionals.

Takacs also litigates and counsels clients in business, commercial, civil and employment law.

He graduated with a J.D. from Western Michigan Thomas M. Cooley Law School after receiving his bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa.