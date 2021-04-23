Smith Haughey expands team

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge added attorney Brooke A. Johnston to its Grand Rapids office.

She specializes in medical malpractice defense litigation, representing hospitals, nurses and other health care providers throughout Michigan.

Prior to joining Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, Johnston practiced as a litigation attorney in Detroit and Dearborn, working in both the private and public interest sector. She has represented insurance companies in fraud and coverage priority disputes.

Johnston worked on a COVID-19 litigation team that sought to mitigate pandemic-related homelessness. In this role, she secured negotiations or litigations for continued housing stability of over 100 Michigan households.

Johnston received her Juris Doctor and Master of Jurisprudence from Michigan State University College of Law after earning her Bachelor of Arts from Aquinas College.