Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge COO dies at 56

Lori Gibson, chief operating officer for Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, recently passed away after her battle with cancer. She was 56 years old.

“Our hearts are so heavy,” Smith Haughey CEO Matt Wikander said. “Lori was not only an integral leader of our firm but a dear colleague and friend to so many here at Smith Haughey. She brought energy, incredible insight and experience, and tremendous leadership to her job. Her passion for her work and colleagues is unrivaled. Her legacy will live on here at the firm, and she will be missed.”

Gibson, who died Aug. 15, began her legal career at Warner Norcross + Judd, where she spent 12 years. She was an attorney later became a partner at the firm.

Afterward, she joined Spectrum Health Continuing Care. Throughout her more than seven months at Spectrum, she took on numerous roles, including director of human resources at Spectrum Health Hospitals and vice president of operations with Spectrum Health Continuing Care.

In November 2012, Gibson became the COO for Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge. She oversaw the firm’s finances, facilities, human resources, marketing, technology and business planning for all four of the firm’s offices.

Gibson earned her undergraduate degree from Wheaton College. She earned her master’s degree from the University of Michigan and her Juris Doctor from the University of Minnesota.

Gibson leaves behind a husband and two sons.