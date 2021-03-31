State Bar of Michigan adds Grand Rapids assistant attorney as director of diversity and inclusion

Amber D. Beebe was named director of diversity and inclusion for the State Bar of Michigan, Business Law Section.

“My first tasks are to appoint a vice chair and to form a board for this new and forward-thinking group,” said Beebe, who also is Grand Rapids’ assistant city attorney. “The group intends to produce measurable results as it seeks to cultivate membership diversity in a section of the state bar that has, historically, been one of the least diverse.”

The State Bar of Michigan’s Business Law Section is responsible for expanding the resources of business lawyers by providing educational, networking and mentoring opportunities; review and promote improvements to Michigan’s business legislation and regulations; and provide a forum to facilitate service and commitment and to promote ethical conduct and collegiality within the practice.

Beebe has been a licensed attorney in Michigan for 17 years. She focuses her practice primarily on corporate law, government contracting and policy, real estate/zoning/land use and other municipal business services.

Beebe also is a member of the Michigan Municipal League Land Use Committee and a licensed commercial real estate broker.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Valparaiso University and her Juris Doctor from Valparaiso University School of Law.