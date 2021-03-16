Thacker Sleight adds attorney

Thacker Sleight welcomed Courtney Sierra, joining the firm’s family law group.

She focuses exclusively on family law, including divorces and custody matters.

Prior to starting at Thacker Sleight, Sierra was a managing associate attorney for Kraayeveld Law Offices P.C. Sierra also was a psychiatric rehabilitation therapist who worked with adults and children to help them learn to cope, emotionally and psychologically, with the challenges of mental health issues.

Sierra earned her Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School and she received her bachelor’s degree from Idaho State University.