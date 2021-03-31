Thacker Sleight adds new attorney

Thacker Sleight welcomed Emily Maltby to its firm.

Maltby, who will practice in the firm’s estate planning practice group, has experience in the preparation of wills, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and power of attorney documents.

Prior to joining Thacker Sleight, she was an attorney at Madarang Hoort & Associates in Portland. Maltby volunteers as a support group facilitator for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Maltby earned her Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School, her master’s in geriatric health care administration from the University of Phoenix and her bachelor’s degree in human biology from Michigan State University.