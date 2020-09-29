Thacker Sleight adds new attorney

Thacker Sleight welcomed Tiffany Burks to its firm.

She will focus on divorce, child custody and child support matters in the firm’s family law group.

Burks also serves as an appointed counsel for Kent County cases involving child abuse, neglect and juvenile delinquency proceedings.

She worked for the state of Michigan as a treasury enforcement officer after serving in the United States Navy for nine years. Burks was first a military police officer stationed in Bahrain and Japan, and then a paralegal for the Judge Advocate General’s Corps.

Burks earned two bachelor’s degrees, a Master of Business Administration and her Juris Doctor from WMU Cooley Law School.